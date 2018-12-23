CNOOC Limited (CEO) Reaches $146.55 Formed H&S; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.58, from 2.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 7 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stakes in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.20 million shares, up from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citizens Community Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 3.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 13,293 shares traded or 27.54% up from the average. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 16.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.73% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 821,600 shares. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 382,289 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 58,461 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.41% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 351,181 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $129.25 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.