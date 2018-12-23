Coastline Trust Co Cut Facebook (FB) Stake By $1.18 Million; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Shorts Raised By 36.16%

Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) had an increase of 36.16% in short interest. SWIR’s SI was 930,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 36.16% from 683,600 shares previously. With 461,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s short sellers to cover SWIR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 813,762 shares traded or 190.01% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 28.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 05/04/2018 – Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result; 17/05/2018 – Chile copper mine Sierra Gorda reopens following fatal accident; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q EBITDA R$72M; 07/04/2018 – President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election to the position of President of Sierra Leone; 04/04/2018 – Julius Maada Bio sworn in as new Sierra Leone president; 20/04/2018 – Sierra Club: HSBC Announces End To Nearly All Financing For Global Fossil Fuel Projects; 14/03/2018 – Lexington Wastewater Management Upgrades Life Safety Systems With Sierra Monitor Corporation; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE JUDGE MANSARAY SAYS IN COURT IN FREETOWN; 10/03/2018 – Sierra Leone poll looks set for 2nd round with half results in

Coastline Trust Co decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 26.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 7,205 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 20,150 shares with $3.31M value, down from 27,355 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – FTC Says It Is Investigating Facebook Privacy Practices — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service. “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.” #F8

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold $101.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 9. $9.66M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $132,075 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $671,777 on Thursday, November 15. Cox Christopher K sold $907,786 worth of stock or 5,300 shares. 38,185 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $5.19M. 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. Nomura maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold”. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $202 target in Thursday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 430 shares. Duncker Streett And Co reported 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 45,000 shares. Academy Capital Tx invested 3.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 0.11% or 6,204 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 106,678 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 0.95% or 678,376 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 329,998 shares. Pictet Bank Tru Limited has invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beacon owns 681 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Baskin Inc stated it has 2.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Coastline Trust Co increased Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 7,655 shares to 66,835 valued at $5.66M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Iboxx Inv Grd Corp Bon (LQD) stake by 8,840 shares and now owns 38,710 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $474.11 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.

