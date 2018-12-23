Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 9220.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 927,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 937,637 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.13M, up from 10,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.18M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Spons Adr (TSM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,725 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.81 million, down from 71,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.44 million shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $55.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,938 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 sales for $14.00 million activity. The insider Ramsay Alan sold $165,951. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Nachman Joseph R sold $420,000. $571,715 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was sold by Stoppelman Jeremy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold YELP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 65.88 million shares or 1.22% less from 66.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 410,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,797 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Prudential has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). The New York-based Two Sigma Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 35,900 are owned by Tb Alternative Assets Limited. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 601,804 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Raymond James & holds 97,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Com invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.13% or 13,870 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). First Manhattan Company holds 1.11 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt holds 0.06% or 13,004 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust: Comparables suggest Yelp could draw $50/share in sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Yelp Announces New $250 million Share Repurchase Authorization After Completing Prior $200 million Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Arconic, Chipotle, GrubHub, Halliburton, Humana, Yelp and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp (YELP) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 47 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 18 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Yelp had 172 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group on Friday, June 3 with “Buy”. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Wednesday, July 29 to “Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 10. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 10 report.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: TSMC vs. Qualcomm, Inc. – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semi: Half In; The Case To Be Long, And When To Be Longer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2018.