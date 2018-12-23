Glovista Investments Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 66.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glovista Investments Llc sold 20,636 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Glovista Investments Llc holds 10,192 shares with $848,000 value, down from 30,828 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Coastline Trust Co increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 22.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 5,500 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 30,124 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 24,624 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $313.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pggm Investments has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Capital Management Limited Com (Wy) has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clearbridge Invests owns 5.90M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 12,959 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company. Yorktown Management & Research Com accumulated 2,700 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 18,496 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc reported 2.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluestein R H Co has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na holds 0.59% or 283,372 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh owns 21,045 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 71,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Cap Management Limited invested in 142,253 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 1,068 shares worth $100,029. The insider TASTAD CAROLYN M sold $1.83 million. Shares for $6.52 million were sold by Majoras Deborah P. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Taylor David S sold $5.79M. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $1.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, November 12. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $941,206.

Glovista Investments Llc increased Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 288,593 shares to 303,650 valued at $15.22M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 9,540 shares and now owns 81,012 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, July 19 to “Neutral”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, July 20 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Com owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,750 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 6,186 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa owns 276,117 shares. American Gru reported 0.44% stake. Horan Advisors Ltd Company reported 44,035 shares. Howard invested in 2.26% or 149,988 shares. Moreover, Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 172,055 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 20,450 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.38% or 6.15M shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 1.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Capital Management Inc has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 252,928 are owned by Heritage Invsts. Kanawha Capital Ltd Company holds 114,051 shares. Nadler Fincl has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.32% or 460,239 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse.

