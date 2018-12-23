Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 204.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, up from 4,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.46 million shares traded or 60.77% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 4.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 37.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc sold 9,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,803 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, down from 25,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Among 12 analysts covering Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had 60 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 3. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Canaccord Genuity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,561 shares to 2,749 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 117,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold PLAY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.32 million shares or 2.80% more from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Melvin Management LP has invested 0.7% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Lpl Ltd Com holds 5,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 50,175 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 15,400 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 60,030 shares. 13,895 are owned by First Republic Mngmt Inc. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 119,000 shares. Tower (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,472 shares. New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.05% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 107,436 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 13,013 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Maplelane Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cohen Management accumulated 17,818 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Fed Play Santa Claus for Wall Street? ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on December 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Asian retail giants play ball with Austrian investor Benko – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Makes Rare Cross-Platform Play With Apple Music – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed still the only hiker in town, but dollar refuses to play ball – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $100,050 worth of stock was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. 8,441 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Papp L Roy Associates has 2.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Financial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 10,703 shares. Garde holds 0.19% or 7,629 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,820 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Laffer Invs owns 5,234 shares. Somerset Trust Com owns 33,227 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Private Cap Advsrs holds 9,833 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 1.11% or 2,337 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust has invested 5.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Addenda Cap Incorporated reported 38,767 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 12.