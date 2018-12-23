Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 487.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 27,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, up from 5,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 4,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, up from 34,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 106.98% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 21/03/2018 – Saluting Putin May Sap Trump’s Mueller Fight: Balance of Power; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found ‘Indications of Misconduct’ in Payments to Gupta-Related Companies

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,549 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $162.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Among 21 analysts covering Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Sap Ag had 65 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank AG on Monday, April 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) rating on Monday, October 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $88 target. The company was maintained on Monday, January 25 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,019 shares to 133,240 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,040 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 5 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of KO in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 13. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, October 23. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, November 14 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. $3.74 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MARK LARRY M on Friday, November 9. Shares for $729,768 were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD. $411,000 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by DINKINS JAMES L. CRESPO FRANCISCO had sold 54,200 shares worth $2.63 million. On Wednesday, October 31 Perez Beatriz R sold $479,800 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 15,100 shares valued at $761,040 was made by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19.