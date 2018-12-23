Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 35.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 24,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,331 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, down from 68,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 6.17 million shares traded or 98.60% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.83 million, up from 83,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $243.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,808 shares to 28,706 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,734 shares, and has risen its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HRL’s profit will be $229.88 million for 24.73 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 15,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 14,559 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 92,362 shares. Parametrica Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 5,355 shares. 360 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Gam Ag owns 63,143 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 11,000 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,159 shares. 1.88 million are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 6,174 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 11,610 shares. Leisure Management holds 15,296 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 38,222 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 18,349 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jabre Cap Prtn Sa holds 1.65% or 43,600 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.08% or 81,917 shares. Bath Savings Tru invested in 48,194 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.83% or 12.83M shares. Olstein Mngmt LP invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9.00 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 2.52M shares. Barnett Co has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 255,696 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp owns 1.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 181,123 shares. Sanders Limited Co has invested 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Cap Management invested in 3.59% or 91,521 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 121,850 shares or 2.79% of the stock.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

