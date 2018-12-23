Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Yandex (YNDX) by 1536.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 3.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.04 million, up from 216,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.27M, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.03 million shares traded or 122.47% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 58.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold COHR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 23.30 million shares or 5.66% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tdam Usa has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bb&T holds 20,193 shares. Boston Prns holds 95,081 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Com has 0.4% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 10,961 shares. 12,134 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd. Macquarie Gru accumulated 142,611 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 14,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 31,401 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Limited Co holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Among 8 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Coherent had 35 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Monday, June 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 15 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Monday, June 12.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.42 million activity. Fletcher Pamela had sold 458 shares worth $60,799 on Friday, November 9.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 6. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 12 by Raiffeisen. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 7 by Standpoint Research. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Zacks downgraded the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 595,614 shares to 7.04M shares, valued at $113.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 91,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS).