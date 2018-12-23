Coho Partners Ltd increased State Street Corp. (STT) stake by 23.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd acquired 388,752 shares as State Street Corp. (STT)’s stock declined 26.49%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 2.01 million shares with $168.63M value, up from 1.62 million last quarter. State Street Corp. now has $22.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Bemis Inc (BMS) stake by 39.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 52,025 shares as Bemis Inc (BMS)’s stock declined 4.79%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 184,304 shares with $8.96M value, up from 132,279 last quarter. Bemis Inc now has $4.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70M shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 16/03/2018 – Bemis Names George W. Wurtz III, Robert H. Yanker to Board; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Co Announces Agreement With Starboard; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – MANAGEMENT MAINTAINED FULL YEAR 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $420 TO $450 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – APPOINTS FOUR NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Corporate Credit Rating on Bemis by One Notch to ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On Bemis Co. Inc.; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q EPS 52c; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS-BOARD APPOINTED GUILLERMO NOVO, MARRAN H. OGILVIE, GEORGE W. WURTZ lll, AND ROBERT H. YANKER AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Bemis Co had 5 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by UBS. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 30 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BMS shares while 108 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 61.64 million shares or 5.47% less from 65.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,350 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 9,467 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 236 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,452 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 10,719 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). National Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). The New York-based Water Island Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 2,695 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company owns 96,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,271 are owned by Bokf Na. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 719,181 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 49,726 shares to 461,029 valued at $44.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 89,229 shares and now owns 336,008 shares. Invitation Homes Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. State Street had 16 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 2. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $97 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 53,338 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,904 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 48,752 shares. Captrust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Vulcan Value Ltd Company invested 4.69% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Aureus Asset Mngmt has 9,966 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 262,909 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Putnam Invests Lc reported 0.34% stake. Welch Forbes Lc owns 256,879 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 19,164 shares or 0.13% of the stock. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.02% or 11,650 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 2,823 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Mgmt Ltd reported 15,000 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd decreased The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) stake by 30,768 shares to 1.43 million valued at $146.24 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 48,260 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.