Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Forms $14.78 Double Bottom; Cyanotech (CYAN) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -2.20, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 5 reduced and sold positions in Cyanotech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 791,702 shares, down from 958,129 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 59,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.97 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has declined 17.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.