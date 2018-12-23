Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLNY) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Colony Capital Inc’s current price of $4.66 translates into 2.36% yield. Colony Capital Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 7, 2018 is the announcement. It closed at $4.66 lastly. It is up 50.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 29.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc acquired 323 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 1,406 shares with $2.82M value, up from 1,083 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]

More notable recent Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DoubleLine Launches DoubleLine Colony Real Estate and Income Fund – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NorthStar Realty Europe reviews options, to end management pact with Colony – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colony Capital’s CEO departs; Tom Barrack reassumes CEO role – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Colony NorthStar, Inc. Completes Name Change to Colony Capital, Inc. – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colony NorthStar: The Bottom Is In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The Firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $1.85M. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was sold by McGrath Judith A. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31 million. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northstar Gp Inc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,375 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 389 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Milestone Group accumulated 244 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Waverton Inv Limited stated it has 75,928 shares or 7.48% of all its holdings. Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 701 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 42,924 shares. Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp holds 150 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 372 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 1.27% or 7,133 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 528 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 27,473 shares. Marathon Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 569 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 527 shares. Wealthtrust invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 1,588 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio.