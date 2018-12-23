Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) is expected to pay $0.15 on Jan 10, 2019. (NYSE:CLNC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc’s current price of $16.04 translates into 0.90% yield. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 17, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 1.31M shares traded or 276.78% up from the average. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNC News: 10/05/2018 – Colony Northstar posts loss after `difficult’ quarter; 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – ON APRIL 20, 2018, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED MASTER REPURCHASE AND SECURITIES CONTRACT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit 1Q Core Earnings $44.4M, or 44c/Sh; 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – THE INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF THE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT IS APRIL 20, 2021 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Abraaj in talks to sell fund unit stake to Colony NorthStar – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Colony NorthStar’s Special Servicer Rating; 21/05/2018 – Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Goes Below 50D-MA; 15/03/2018 Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Corsair Adds Spectrum Brands, Exits Colony NorthStar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit: Reported Results Not Representative of Full Quarter Since They Don’t Include Northstar I and Northstar II Results in January

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 66.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 17,824 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 9,169 shares with $3.28M value, down from 26,993 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $15.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It has a 93.26 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. $5.52 million worth of stock was sold by HOWARD JOHN L on Wednesday, August 22. $360,177 worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares were sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P. Shares for $518,784 were sold by Tapia Eric R.

More important recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy WW. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) At $255.3? – Yahoo Finance” on March 03, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 184,910 shares to 465,422 valued at $25.13 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 164,773 shares and now owns 476,146 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Gabelli. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Macquarie Research. UBS upgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Thursday, July 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $340 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 3.