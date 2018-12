Columbia Asset Management decreased Inogen Inc (INGN) stake by 9.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management sold 1,475 shares as Inogen Inc (INGN)’s stock declined 47.77%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 14,005 shares with $3.42M value, down from 15,480 last quarter. Inogen Inc now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 558,802 shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has risen 20.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 3 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. Needham upgraded the shares of INGN in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. INGN’s profit will be $5.81 million for 106.75 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.01% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management increased Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 3,735 shares to 8,060 valued at $847,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 3,176 shares and now owns 35,368 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold INGN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.16 million shares or 1.40% more from 19.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 92,117 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 358,883 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 34,395 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 53,834 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 48,425 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 183,472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has invested 0.61% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Bank Of America Corporation De owns 54,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H & has 1,003 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 31,500 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 22,011 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,200 were accumulated by Amp Capital Limited. Curbstone Finance holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 16,116 shares.