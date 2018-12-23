Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 170.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 120,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,446 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41 million, up from 70,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.75 million shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.07M, up from 679,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.85 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Buying The Dip In Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intelsat S.A. had 21 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $6.25 target in Wednesday, January 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of I in report on Thursday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $140,809 was made by JOHNSON S P IV on Thursday, November 15. 6,000 Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares with value of $180,120 were sold by Pitts David L.. Another trade for 12,428 shares valued at $371,597 was made by MORTON GERALD A on Wednesday, June 20. $58,780 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares were sold by WOJTEK FRANK A.

Among 32 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Wednesday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 23. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 18 by KLR Group. The rating was initiated by Iberia Capital Partners with “Outperform” on Wednesday, December 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Thursday, September 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 9 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2400 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 31.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carrizo Oil -6% ahead of ‘double-digit increase’ in 2018 oilfield service costs – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Closing of Devon Acquisition and Conditional Full Redemption of 7.50% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Closing of Delaware Basin Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on August 11, 2017. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VHC, CRZO, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), (DRIP) – Short Interest And Leveraged ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2017.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $72.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 326,105 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 26,209 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 48 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 238,320 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Diamond Hill Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 145,313 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 100,073 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 37,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa owns 9,047 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 39,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc invested in 1.51% or 216,938 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 275,565 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).