Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 66.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 17,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 30.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management bought 128,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85 million, up from 423,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 1.39M shares traded or 152.31% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN

Since June 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.39 million activity. $302,370 worth of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares were sold by Marks Clifford E.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management, which manages about $3.03 billion and $391.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 6,235 shares to 61,704 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,730 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,825 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).