Among 6 analysts covering BTG PLC (LON:BTG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BTG PLC had 27 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Numis Securities. The stock of BTG plc (LON:BTG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Numis Securities maintained the shares of BTG in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Shore Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Numis Securities. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained BTG plc (LON:BTG) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Underperform” rating. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See BTG plc (LON:BTG) latest ratings:

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 532.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 532,783 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)'s stock declined 18.87%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 632,783 shares with $54.10M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $20.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98M shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500.

Among 15 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 19 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Friday, July 27 to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell” on Wednesday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, July 27.

