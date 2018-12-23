Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 79,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 380,046 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.63 million, down from 459,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 5,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,645 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89M, up from 173,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. Shares for $35.32M were sold by Easterbrook Stephen on Wednesday, October 24. Krulewitch Jerome N sold $562,335 worth of stock. 4,782 shares were sold by Borden Ian Frederick, worth $849,666 on Thursday, October 25.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11,135 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 5,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,525 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

