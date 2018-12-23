Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 4,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.05M, up from 86,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 4.96M shares traded or 96.35% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,021 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, up from 76,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, August 20. Nudi Jonathon had sold 5,066 shares worth $225,155. Shares for $3.74M were sold by OGrady Shawn P. 13,204 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares with value of $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Carroll Associate Inc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has 10,218 shares. Paragon Capital Limited has 0.27% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 490 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 28,530 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 15,599 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn invested in 3,471 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank reported 83,845 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.08% stake. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 77,975 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 57,638 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Llc owns 1.65 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,500 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $223.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,487 shares to 91,130 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 8 by Societe Generale. On Wednesday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 24 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. East Coast Asset Mgmt has 18,810 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.1% or 629,027 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Counsel holds 1.27% or 23,866 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Alley Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 121,383 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,767 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning holds 3.68% or 97,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Churchill Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Weatherstone Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,036 shares. Sabal Trust accumulated 323,139 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has 5,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 222 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sandhill Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 935,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 15,075 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 38,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,657 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY).

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 4 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Wednesday, October 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $77 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating by Compass Point given on Thursday, December 22. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 27.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $16.45 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH had bought 1,000 shares worth $66,500. Gioja Michael E had sold 5,542 shares worth $386,776. Shares for $188,803 were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Wednesday, July 11. On Friday, July 6 the insider Vossler Jennifer R. sold $537,171. $2.26M worth of stock was sold by Zaucha Laurie L. on Friday, July 6. 7,853 shares were sold by INMAN GRANT M, worth $563,374.