Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 1374.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,582 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $421,000, up from 582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 5.02 million shares traded or 91.16% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 7.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 17/05/2018 – CMS SENDS LETTER TO PART D PLANS,SAYS GAG CLAUSES UNACCEPTABLE; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 23 CMS Deadline Extended; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information; 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans

Comerica Securities Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 13.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc bought 16,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.09M, up from 123,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 5.91M shares traded or 158.57% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold CMS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 246.61 million shares or 3.16% more from 239.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scout Inc accumulated 1.47% or 1.45 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 627,585 shares. Vantage Investment Advsr Limited owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.73 million are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Lifeplan Financial Gru Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Wealthtrust holds 0.01% or 444 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 2.91M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 133,329 shares. Blackrock reported 25.08 million shares stake. 16,158 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Limited Co. Ww Asset invested in 0.04% or 17,631 shares. Guardian Trust holds 67,700 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 11,937 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Communication stated it has 9,493 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $749.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 116,343 shares to 440 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Sep 2019 Term Muni Bond (IBMH) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,530 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 18 analysts covering CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CMS Energy Corporation had 65 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Wednesday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $46 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Tuesday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Comerica Securities Inc, which manages about $820.57M and $852.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Inter Dur Pfd & In (FPF) by 19,666 shares to 334,486 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 39,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,644 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Among 12 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Starwood Property Trust Inc. had 29 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, August 9. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of STWD in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Market Perform” rating. FBR Capital maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Friday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15. FBR Capital maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Thursday, January 4. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold STWD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 162.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 161.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,590 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 791,363 shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Capital Advisors Ltd Lc has 3,903 shares. American Financial Group Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj holds 85,750 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Liability Ct owns 0.95% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.40 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 739,801 shares. 105,700 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 500 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 77,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 33,290 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 1,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Incorporated invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). New York-based Amer Grp has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).