Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 49,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.58 million, down from 332,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 218,253 shares traded or 69.16% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 14.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 8.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.67M, up from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74M shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $6.30 million activity. CHOPRA DEEPAK also sold $593,686 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Friday, November 23. $39,494 worth of stock was sold by Maginnis Malcolm Peter on Tuesday, November 20. GOOD STEVEN C also sold $345,870 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Wednesday, September 5. $19,163 worth of stock was bought by Green James W on Tuesday, August 28.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 3.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.97 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $17.06 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.05% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $77.77 million activity. The insider Shavel Lee bought 312 shares worth $37,440. $2.28M worth of stock was sold by Stephenson Scott G on Thursday, November 15. 53,125 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares with value of $6.53 million were sold by Anquillare Mark V. On Wednesday, July 11 Thompson Kenneth E sold $9.82 million worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 87,193 shares. WRIGHT DAVID B sold $508,326 worth of stock. Grover David J. also sold $1.15 million worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, September 12.

