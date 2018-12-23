Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.39, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 128 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 103 cut down and sold holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 485.42 million shares, up from 476.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Energy Transfer Equity LP in top ten positions decreased from 18 to 14 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 68 Increased: 82 New Position: 46.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 27.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 118,352 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 543,532 shares with $41.97 million value, up from 425,180 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

The stock 1.52% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETE News: 18/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Series C Preferred Unit Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP ETP.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.24; 04/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators cite ETP Mariner East pipe for more drilling violations; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74; 02/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Says `Cyber Attack’ Shut Pipeline Data System; 16/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills fluid in Pennsylvania again; 08/03/2018 Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/05/2018 – Pennsylvania halts ETP Sunoco Mariner East pipeline again

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE)

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 18.02% of its portfolio in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En for 1.44 million shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.60 million shares or 9.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rr Advisors Llc has 9.52% invested in the company for 5.72 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has invested 7.87% in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 19.26 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 50,560 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 8,387 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd holds 16,872 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny reported 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 300 shares. Fdx Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 50,394 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.11% or 70,368 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania accumulated 27,261 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 19,244 shares or 0% of the stock. 938,419 were accumulated by Cincinnati Finance. Invesco Ltd reported 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Goodman Corporation reported 85,571 shares. 38,370 are owned by Highland Management Ltd Liability Corp. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com owns 123,363 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by PiperJaffray.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity. The insider MARTIN JOHN C sold $3.54M.