Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 61.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 87,500 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 19.02%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 230,251 shares with $3.20M value, up from 142,751 last quarter. Freeport now has $14.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 30.53M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 199.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp acquired 9,512 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Jasper Ridge Partners Lp holds 14,287 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 4,775 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Zuckerberg is expected to address Facebook employees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Fri; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Facebook is now officially under a federal investigation. This story will be updated; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. The insider MATHER COURTNEY sold $836,250.

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive.

