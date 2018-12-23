Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 2.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc acquired 84,181 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 3.01 million shares with $383.73M value, up from 2.92 million last quarter. Eog Resources now has $50.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 24.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 3,108 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 9,751 shares with $1.21M value, down from 12,859 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $5.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 715,392 shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 26.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $74.97 million activity. $221,796 worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) was sold by FITCH SANFORD on Monday, December 3. KIANI JOE E also sold $24.65 million worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Friday, September 14. Van Ramshorst David J had sold 1,325 shares worth $165,625. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Sampath Anand sold $3.30 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.36 million was sold by Muhsin Bilal.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.15 million for 35.15 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo had 5 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Tuesday, October 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, December 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MASI shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.58 million shares or 0.13% more from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 45,854 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 83,486 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability reported 38,939 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). D L Carlson Investment Gp owns 50,818 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. 59,907 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 117,677 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 224,441 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,131 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd. Yorktown & has 2,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 5,657 are held by Proshare Ltd Liability Corp. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,487 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 603,056 shares to 12.67 million valued at $364.03M in 2018Q3. It also upped Valero Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:VLP) stake by 50,401 shares and now owns 139,690 shares. Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 654 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westpac has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Inverness Counsel Lc has invested 1.64% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 33,307 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.11% stake. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.25% or 18,674 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hudock Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 228,462 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Wafra holds 0.04% or 9,017 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 406,385 shares. Corbyn Inv Mngmt Inc Md invested in 77,938 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Air Prods & Che (NYSE:APD) stake by 7,484 shares to 34,472 valued at $5.76 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bco Bradesc (NYSE:BBD) stake by 4.98M shares and now owns 5.67 million shares. Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. Trice David W had sold 2,489 shares worth $317,203 on Thursday, September 27. The insider TEXTOR DONALD F sold $229,039. CRISP CHARLES R had sold 1,792 shares worth $209,309 on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 7 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 6 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. JP Morgan maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target in Thursday, August 16 report.