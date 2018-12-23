Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 45.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 42,873 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 136,611 shares with $31.24 million value, up from 93,738 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $54.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM

Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:JCS) is expected to pay $0.02 on Jan 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:JCS) shareholders before Dec 24, 2018 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Communications Systems Inc’s current price of $2.31 translates into 0.87% yield. Communications Systems Inc’s dividend has Dec 26, 2018 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 7,795 shares traded. Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has declined 35.57% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JCS News: 02/04/2018 – Transition Networks Launches Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch with Wireless Capabilities for Network Extension and Simplified Installation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Communications Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCS); 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Will Consider All Reasonable Options; 02/04/2018 – Transition Networks Launches Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch with Wireless Capabilities for Network Extension and Simpli; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC – SPECIAL COMMITTEE EXPECTS TO RETAIN INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM TO ADVISE IT IN STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems Establishes Special Committee to Explore Strategic Options; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Special Committee Expects to Retain Investment-Banking Firm; 23/03/2018 Moody’s withdraws Brocade’s ratings; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.04-SHR,; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.04 Per Share And Establishes Special Committee To Explore Strategic Options

Since December 12, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $88,763 activity. PRIMUTH RICHARD A had bought 2,500 shares worth $6,480. SAMPSON CURTIS A also bought $79,815 worth of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) on Wednesday, December 12. On Friday, December 14 the insider Fandrich Mark bought $2,468.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.81, from 2.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 0 investors sold Communications Systems, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.67 million shares or 4.16% less from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock invested 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Gould Asset Management Lc Ca owns 29,008 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,344 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 490,195 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 5,739 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 454,778 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Northern Trust owns 23,188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 83,900 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Limited has invested 0.01% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) for 26,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 6,066 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De has 365 shares.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.16 million. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. It currently has negative earnings. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers directly, as well as through distributors.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $369 highest and $206 lowest target. $268.33’s average target is 70.45% above currents $157.42 stock price. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, July 9 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Nomura. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report.

