Among 3 analysts covering Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Virtus Investment had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) rating on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $144 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 29. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. See Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $147 New Target: $111 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $115 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $145 New Target: $147 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132 New Target: $140 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $174 New Target: $175 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $137 New Target: $144 Maintain

Compass Capital Management Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 3.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Compass Capital Management Inc acquired 4,066 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The Compass Capital Management Inc holds 118,717 shares with $28.59 million value, up from 114,651 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING

Compass Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,339 shares to 305,928 valued at $34.99 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 7,877 shares and now owns 252,044 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $270 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 10 by Bank of America.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can FedEx Weather The Storm Of A Recession? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: Valuation Brief – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: FedEx’s ’20/20/20′ Narrative Is Gone (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying FedEx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A also sold $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 19. $225,156 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson holds 2,925 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 389,397 shares. Mariner Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,110 shares. 3,685 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 5,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 847 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Llc reported 1,115 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Murphy Mngmt holds 19,563 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 0.05% or 1,596 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication owns 2,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 237,354 shares traded or 289.17% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 28.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duff & Phelps Bolsters Global Infrastructure Team with Strategic Hire – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners’ (VRTS) CEO George Aylward on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) CEO George Aylward on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $518.27 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.