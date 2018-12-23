Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 246 funds started new or increased positions, while 262 cut down and sold their holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc. The funds in our database now own: 174.11 million shares, down from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 223 Increased: 178 New Position: 68.

Compass Capital Management Inc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 3.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 7,877 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Compass Capital Management Inc holds 252,044 shares with $29.66 million value, down from 259,921 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $15.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Tobam holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Welch Group Llc owns 305,346 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 2.1% invested in the company for 362,400 shares. The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates Inc. has invested 1.91% in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,532 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54 million shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ED’s profit will be $246.07 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.36% negative EPS growth.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Compass Capital Management Inc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 4,066 shares to 118,717 valued at $28.59M in 2018Q3. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,044 shares and now owns 173,375 shares. Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) was raised too.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.