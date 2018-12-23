Compass Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 33,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,729 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.44M, down from 442,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry Intl (KFY) by 49.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 225,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,012 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.42M, down from 457,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 1.39M shares traded or 184.80% up from the average. Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) has risen 4.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 127,921 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 6 analysts covering Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Korn/Ferry International had 17 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) rating on Tuesday, March 6. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $48.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Thursday, June 16. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of KFY in report on Wednesday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.70 million activity. ROZEK ROBERT P also sold $1.22 million worth of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) on Monday, July 9. MULROONEY BYRNE K sold 17,152 shares worth $1.09M. On Thursday, June 28 the insider PERRY DEBRA J sold $206,211.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold KFY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 2.38% less from 49.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY). Pnc Finance Ser Inc has invested 0% in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) for 50 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.03% invested in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) for 101,098 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company owns 0% invested in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) for 1,086 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 5,691 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 71,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth holds 0% or 299 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd owns 22,697 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com reported 3,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 64,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,827 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 232,012 are held by Paradice Investment. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 22,774 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. $6.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R. 854 shares were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H, worth $61,642.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.89% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 24,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.26% or 10,881 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh reported 0.12% stake. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability invested in 4.59 million shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 106,161 shares. Cap Counsel Incorporated owns 68,684 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 215,320 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 505,583 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 7,851 shares. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 13,303 shares. Ltd Liability has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.12% or 5,786 shares in its portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 26 report. As per Monday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by Argus Research. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, April 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, July 19. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 8. Topeka Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, July 23 with “Hold” rating.