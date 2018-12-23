Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 166.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70M shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,650 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99M, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 197.83% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. Tanner Bruce L had sold 11,203 shares worth $3.46 million on Wednesday, November 7. On Friday, July 27 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A sold $8.09M.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,479 shares to 81,800 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,726 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 20,810 shares to 149,626 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 389,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,814 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA).