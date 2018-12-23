Congress Asset Management Company increased Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) stake by 9.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 14,755 shares as Matador Res Co Com (MTDR)’s stock declined 36.18%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 163,319 shares with $5.40M value, up from 148,564 last quarter. Matador Res Co Com now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 5.66 million shares traded or 211.45% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. $44,860 worth of stock was bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Friday, November 23. 1,000 shares valued at $23,030 were bought by Byerley William M on Thursday, November 29. $32,625 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Baribault Reynald on Wednesday, November 28. 2,005 shares were bought by Singleton Van H II, worth $44,631 on Thursday, December 6. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Krug George G bought $22,820. Lancaster David E bought $54,700 worth of stock. $43,360 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 0.15% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 278,579 are owned by Amer Gru. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 20,918 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 6,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs owns 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 25,530 shares. Dana Invest owns 57,579 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 39,652 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 38,300 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 10,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0.04% or 9.10 million shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 13,336 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 1,332 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Mastercard Inc. Cl (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,880 shares to 42,888 valued at $9.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) stake by 17,953 shares and now owns 757,107 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Matador Resources had 7 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, November 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by KLR Group. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. Johnson Rice downgraded the shares of MTDR in report on Wednesday, August 15 to “Accumulate” rating.