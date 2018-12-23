Conning Has Trimmed Its Bce (BCE) Stake; Target (TGT) Sellers Decreased By 10.8% Their Shorts

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) had a decrease of 10.8% in short interest. TGT’s SI was 23.68 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.8% from 26.55M shares previously. With 4.73 million avg volume, 5 days are for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s short sellers to cover TGT’s short positions. The SI to Target Corporation’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

Conning Inc decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 67.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Conning Inc sold 21,810 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Conning Inc holds 10,657 shares with $432,000 value, down from 32,467 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $35.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 1.79M shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 27. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Tale Of Consistency – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Target Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Target’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target looks for blowout e-commerce week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $31.90 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Income-Producing Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 23, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) a Better RRSP Pick Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.ca published: “A Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Buy: Telus Corporation (TSX:T) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Should Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) Stock Be in Your RRSP Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. BCE’s profit will be $601.16M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering BCE (NYSE:BCE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BCE had 3 analyst reports since August 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. Edward Jones upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report.

Conning Inc increased Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) stake by 67,689 shares to 515,753 valued at $8.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 7,633 shares and now owns 18,804 shares. Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) was raised too.