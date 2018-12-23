Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.53 million, up from 80,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute

Conning Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 6.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 17,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,275 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.99 million, up from 257,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39M shares traded or 180.49% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Air Products & Chemicals had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, January 22. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of APD in report on Thursday, September 14 to “Positive” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, October 17 to “In-Line”. Jefferies maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, December 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 9 report.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 13,638 shares to 285,379 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,763 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 134,656 shares. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 65,678 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 314,375 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.52% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 591,092 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd owns 42,762 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 57,117 were reported by Element Limited Com. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,590 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp owns 184,960 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust has 3.14 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,397 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Ltd has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 85,579 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company. Pennsylvania Trust holds 72,850 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 26. Axiom Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 28 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 6 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $11.47 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $871,068 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, September 24. Another trade for 420,000 shares valued at $75.97 million was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 38,105 shares valued at $6.06M was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. Shares for $10.77M were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Wednesday, August 29. 2,112 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S..