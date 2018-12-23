Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stake by 13.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 1.15M shares as Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)’s stock declined 4.80%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 7.53 million shares with $110.93 million value, down from 8.68M last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp. now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 3.31 million shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 3.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, November 2 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, December 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 24. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. See Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $200 Reinitiate

26/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $270 New Target: $245 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $220 New Target: $200 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $215 New Target: $203 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $195 New Target: $180 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $230 New Target: $220 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $220 New Target: $200 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $280 New Target: $260 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220 New Target: $215 Maintain

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $13.76M for 39.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pan American Silver had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, November 19. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 17,425 shares to 38,325 valued at $5.31 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 72,104 shares and now owns 141,922 shares. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) was raised too.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $339.50 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 37.75 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.