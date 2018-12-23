Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 54,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.43 million, down from 899,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 250.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 50,125 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.70M shares traded or 292.00% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co owns 203,256 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has 245,225 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 783,871 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2,050 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability owns 2.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 340,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 843 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Srb Corporation holds 0.05% or 9,283 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg owns 182,440 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Intact Investment Incorporated reported 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 19,476 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Llc stated it has 0.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 4,248 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,553 shares to 37,586 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, January 18 to “Hold”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was downgraded by Rafferty on Wednesday, April 12 to “Sell”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Vining Sparks. Piper Jaffray maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, July 28. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, January 12. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 9.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 47 insider sales for $46.45 million activity. Another trade for 11,502 shares valued at $399,670 was sold by Sherman Jeffrey Scott. 33,619 shares were sold by South Teresa, worth $1.17 million. Nustad Cynthia also sold $3.89 million worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares. Miller III William F sold $437,093 worth of stock. $3.01M worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares were sold by Neuman Semone. STOWE RICHARD H sold $887,393 worth of stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $17.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 307,625 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $48.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Stars Group Inc by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79M shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Among 12 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. HMS Holdings had 33 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 31 by Robert W. Baird. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 21 by Zacks. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 18 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Monday, November 5. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 1 report. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Robert W. Baird.