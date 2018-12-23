Content Neutrality Network (CNN) hits new $-1.83512E-05 price after -10.29% drop on December 22-23

It was bad day for Content Neutrality Network (CNN), as it declined by $-1.83512E-05 or -10.29%, touching $0.0001599176. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is looking for the $0.00017590936 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.000290624253822861. The highest price was $0.0001782688 and lowest of $0.0001599176 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0001782688. It last traded at Bitfinex exchange. Aproximately 18.49 million CNN worth $2,846 was traded.

For a month, Content Neutrality Network (CNN) tokens went down -17.44% from $0.0001937 for coin. For 100 days CNN is down -64.78% from $0.000454. It traded at $0.002207 200 days ago. Content Neutrality Network (CNN) has 100.00B coins mined with the market cap $15.99M. It has 100.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/02/2018. The Crypto CNN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators.