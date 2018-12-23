Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 6.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,075 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79M, down from 75,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 3.47M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co Com (ESRX) by 18.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 96,486 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17M, down from 119,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or 587.35% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT EXITED MSFT, ESRX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Increasing Number of Generic Drugs Available; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS FOR $67B; 12/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Express Scripts Holding Co. Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani tries to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Express Scripts Deal Completed by Dec. 31; 08/03/2018 – The $54 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal is the latest move in an industry aiming to tackle soaring healthcare costs; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS IN DEAL VALUED AT $67 BLN

Blackhill Capital Inc, which manages about $660.31M and $618.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM) by 30,794 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $266.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 6,594 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.68% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 92,948 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 75,474 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas accumulated 70,027 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,062 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,689 shares. The New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.09% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Harvey Investment Co Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Garde owns 0.05% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 3,200 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 6,755 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.07% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 737 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 1.23% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 19,158 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 11.68% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 792,860 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.23M shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRMW, ESRX, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Walmart (WMT) and Express Scripts (ESRX) Sign Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Greater Value to Insured and Uninsured Pharmacy Customers – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Up 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cigna Corp. (CI), Express Scripts (ESRX) receive regulatory approval from New Jersey for transaction – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 2.93M shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Waddell & Reed Fin has invested 0.1% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 200 are owned by North Star Invest Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 18,460 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,002 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 196,293 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 587 shares. 35,842 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 23,810 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 654,200 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 104.88% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CLR’s profit will be $312.45M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $335,000 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,809 shares to 18,309 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

More recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental’s Top Tier Acreage Will Not Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

