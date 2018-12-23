Ellington Management Group Llc increased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 43.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 23,700 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 8.27%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 78,700 shares with $2.03M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $4.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 4.43 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 3.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 6,390 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 175,525 shares with $27.39M value, up from 169,135 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $59.43B valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 3.21M shares traded or 130.18% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga" on December 06, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: "Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet" published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit gives consumers up to $1000 same day – GlobeNewswire" on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Walking Away From H&R Block – Seeking Alpha" published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "H&R Block Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 27, 2018.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 1,100 shares to 900 valued at $254,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 12,100 shares. Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.86 million activity. $1.86 million worth of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares were sold by GERKE THOMAS A. $23,180 worth of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) was bought by Gerard Robert A on Friday, June 22.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Executive Interview Series: Sanjay Poonen, VMware COO – Seeking Alpha" on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Analysts Raise VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Targets After Q3 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga" published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "VMware Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:VMW – GlobeNewswire" on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Q3 Earnings Preview For VMware – Benzinga" published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "VMware Grows Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.87 million activity. 35,000 shares valued at $5.60M were sold by BROWN MICHAEL W on Friday, December 14. On Thursday, September 20 Krysler P. Kevan sold $758,964 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 4,984 shares. RAMASWAMI RAJIV had sold 6,000 shares worth $960,000 on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 38,000 shares valued at $5.89M was sold by Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu). 3,779 shares valued at $576,449 were sold by Carli Maurizio on Friday, September 7. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold $3.80M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Olli Amy Fliegelman sold 1,500 shares worth $229,155.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 8,992 shares to 44,900 valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 9,714 shares and now owns 188,816 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. VMware had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 24. Nomura maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, November 30 with “Reduce” rating. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Raymond James. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, November 30. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 24.

