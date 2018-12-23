Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,815 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.77M, up from 264,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27M shares traded or 183.51% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 777.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 284,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,783 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.46M, up from 36,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 691,522 shares traded or 111.51% up from the average. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 62.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla (TSLA) Reaches Production Milestone for Model 3 Sedan – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goodyear to Close Venezuela Unit, Offers Severance Packages – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CarMax’s (KMX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Retirement of Fox Factory Founder, Robert C. Fox, Jr. from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold FOXF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.63 million shares or 0.39% more from 35.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 36,601 shares. U S Glob Invsts accumulated 15,500 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Macquarie Grp owns 33,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Llc has 0.05% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Copper Rock Capital Ltd Com owns 320,783 shares. 27,584 were reported by Pdts Prtn Llc. Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 41,300 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 2.24 million shares. Clearbridge Limited Company reported 1.63 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $12.40 million activity. Tutton Christopher sold 1,000 shares worth $65,000. Shares for $981,992 were sold by ALLINGER WESLEY E on Monday, July 30. 4,701 shares were sold by MENDENHALL DUDLEY W, worth $300,980 on Monday, December 3. Shares for $6.19M were sold by ENTERLINE LARRY L. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider FETTER ELIZABETH A sold $64,450. KATHERMAN WILLIAM H had sold 8,655 shares worth $579,885.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 20,913 shares to 519,856 shares, valued at $28.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 20,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,809 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Among 11 analysts covering Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had 30 analyst reports since August 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 12 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the shares of FOXF in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 2. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. SunTrust downgraded the shares of FOXF in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was downgraded by CL King. The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Thursday, February 8.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 107,720 shares to 160,235 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,635 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 11,455 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 7,168 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,700 shares. Private Company Na holds 0.11% or 8,873 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc accumulated 121,826 shares. 50 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 31,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 2,344 shares. 576,260 are owned by Schwab Charles Management. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 314,674 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc accumulated 3,300 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 512,618 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, April 27 with “Buy”. As per Friday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Mizuho maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) earned “Underperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, January 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 12 by William Blair.