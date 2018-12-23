Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 30.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 35,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, up from 117,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 2.73 million shares traded or 91.32% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 21.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 32.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 213,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 433,250 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21 million, down from 646,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.26M shares traded or 715.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39M for 8.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,518 shares to 174,946 shares, valued at $49.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by DNB Markets. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $1600 target in Friday, June 1 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, June 12. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 13 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was downgraded by DNB Markets to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 3 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 17.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG Partners LP: This 8.75% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portfolio Purchase Golar LNG Partners – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2015. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 10.7% Yield (GMLP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 24, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CORT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 86.70 million shares or 1.74% more from 85.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.06% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 27,574 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 2,207 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 388,706 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 8,144 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 14,672 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ami Asset invested in 0.6% or 629,361 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd Company reported 23,488 shares. Essex Mngmt Communication reported 433,131 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com Delaware owns 5,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Jpmorgan Chase has 111,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 38,753 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 33,749 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 4.42M shares.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $291.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 9,320 shares to 29,153 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 47,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Among 8 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 17 analyst reports since February 2, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 8, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 12 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, June 19 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, December 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, October 11. On Tuesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Seaport Global initiated Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $896,183 activity. FISHMAN ROBERT S also sold $120,686 worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on Friday, July 6. $475,153 worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) was sold by Robb Gary Charles. Shares for $4.13 million were sold by BELANOFF JOSEPH K on Wednesday, December 12. The insider Maduck Sean sold $1.14M.