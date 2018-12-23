Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 61.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $246,000, down from 4,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 76.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 25,803 shares as the company's stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,603 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.10M, up from 33,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,200 shares. Madison owns 500,863 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Parsec Fincl Inc has 182,676 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP holds 259,800 shares. Aureus Asset Lc stated it has 28,627 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,505 shares. S R Schill accumulated 1.17% or 13,815 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 33,770 shares. Bridgecreek Management holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,080 shares. Amarillo State Bank accumulated 0.36% or 5,577 shares. The Ohio-based Winfield Associate has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 37,153 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 218,111 shares. 144,523 are owned by Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc. Comgest Invsts Sas owns 651,700 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91 million on Monday, August 27. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. Another trade for 264,465 shares valued at $38.60M was sold by Gorsky Alex. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $170.0 highest and $90 lowest target. $137.42’s average target is 7.28% above currents $128.09 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 9. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, September 22. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 18. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 4. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $641.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 38,384 shares to 41,226 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Ag Nassau Brh by 59,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $61.93 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Lupo L Patrick, worth $188,130 on Monday, November 5. Shares for $10.00 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $200,590 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Boehlert Thomas. Zenuk Mark N also bought $412,825 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, November 6.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $200.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 61,381 shares to 48,596 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 22,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,865 shares, and cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $79.91’s average target is 49.78% above currents $53.35 stock price. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, April 6 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, May 5. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 2 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 4. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 20 to “Neutral”. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”.