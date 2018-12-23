Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had a decrease of 10.37% in short interest. ASM’s SI was 938,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.37% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 250,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines LTD.HARES (cana (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s short sellers to cover ASM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.51. About 203,169 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) has declined 53.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING; 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.43, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 80.39% more from 1.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Apriem Advsr has 0.22% invested in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) for 160,700 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 10,401 shares. Asset Inc reported 1.02M shares stake. Raymond James Na owns 15,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Lincoln National accumulated 0.01% or 31,700 shares. 339,839 were reported by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,157 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) for 233,240 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). 100 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $32.77 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

