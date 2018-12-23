Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 148.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.66M, up from 684,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70 million shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Bemis Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMS); 16/03/2018 – Bemis: Board to Be Comprised of 13 Directors After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Co Announces Agreement With Starboard; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS-BOARD APPOINTED GUILLERMO NOVO, MARRAN H. OGILVIE, GEORGE W. WURTZ lll, AND ROBERT H. YANKER AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – Bemis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 13 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Net $47.6M

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. TERUEL JAVIER G sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78M. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $5.46 million.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $7.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.08 million shares to 4.98 million shares, valued at $242.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,867 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 35,170 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&R Mngmt stated it has 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,525 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Tremblant Cap Grp Inc reported 224,273 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,493 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 0.36% or 16,725 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 1.05M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 5,940 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 33,233 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.22% or 90.37M shares. Coldstream Mngmt stated it has 1.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2.14M shares. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 23,360 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 3. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. William Blair maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 12. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69.0 target in Friday, December 22 report. As per Wednesday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks pushes forward in Italy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains 15% in 3 Months: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coca-Cola & McDonald’s Looked Strong, Is Starbucks (SBUX) Next? – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold BMS shares while 108 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 61.64 million shares or 5.47% less from 65.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,310 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Argyle Capital owns 26,165 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Dynamic Capital accumulated 6,412 shares. Monarch Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 7,520 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 33,375 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.1% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) or 44,019 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 26 shares. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 11,719 shares or 0.04% of the stock. York Capital Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 280,819 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg holds 0.06% or 19,519 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Goldman Sachs Group has 627,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 116 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 75,699 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to transfer $3.8B in U.S. pension liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb and Boston Medical Center Announce Research Collaboration to Investigate Markers of Immuno-Oncology Response and Resistance – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo + Yervoy flunks late-stage lung cancer study; shares off 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Bemis, Great Panther Silver, Servotronics, Tengasco, International Tower Hill Mines, and Houston American Energy â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.