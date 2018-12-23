Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 11.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 31,105 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock declined 23.47%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 309,061 shares with $5.98M value, up from 277,956 last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.42 billion valuation. It closed at $16.75 lastly. It is up 29.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS

Keystone Automotive Industries Inc (KEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 192 funds started new or increased positions, while 138 reduced and sold their holdings in Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 155.32 million shares, down from 160.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Keystone Automotive Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 114 Increased: 123 New Position: 69.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 74.70 million shares or 3.56% less from 77.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 24,245 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management owns 4.71M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Axa reported 81,300 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Lc has 0.19% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1.51 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 245,142 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 81,101 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1.69 million shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 57,570 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 1.31M shares. James Inv Rech invested in 0.13% or 163,674 shares. 284,000 are owned by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 80,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 50,977 shares to 144,053 valued at $9.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 182,826 shares and now owns 541,778 shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritor had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target in Monday, November 19 report. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 2.

Since December 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. The insider Craig Jeffrey A sold $3.89M. Another trade for 30,043 shares valued at $483,494 was made by Heffron Timothy J. on Saturday, December 1. Shares for $934,021 were sold by Nowlan Kevin on Saturday, December 1. 2,697 shares were sold by Bialy Paul, worth $43,315. The insider Plomin Joseph A. sold $590,985. 18,815 shares valued at $302,357 were sold by Villavarayan Chris on Saturday, December 1.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $135.10 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.72 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 66.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Southport Management L.L.C. holds 8.31% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Underhill Investment Management Llc owns 206,338 shares or 6.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lateef Investment Management L.P. has 5.46% invested in the company for 664,708 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 4.71% in the stock. Central Securities Corp, a New York-based fund reported 295,000 shares.

