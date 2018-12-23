Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 14,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,426 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.16 million, up from 235,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 221,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89M, up from 130,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $52.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 407,909 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $71.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 34,600 shares. Rothschild Capital Ltd Co holds 0.77% or 7,761 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 34,680 shares. West Chester Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 1,056 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eastern Bancshares has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co owns 164 shares. California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0.5% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gateway Invest Advisers holds 0.48% or 257,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 1.86% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Foundation holds 1.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 101,715 shares. Windsor Cap Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 3.07 million shares in its portfolio. 171,595 are owned by Rockland. Homrich And Berg holds 53,452 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc has 84,970 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 89,636 shares. Moreover, Visionary Asset has 0.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,864 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has 40,379 shares. 214,263 are owned by Parthenon Limited Liability Company. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Com has 246,999 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Fosun Ltd accumulated 8,100 shares. Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 12,725 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 105,440 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 223,636 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 62,688 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 71,649 shares stake.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. The insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914. $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. On Wednesday, November 28 Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,522 shares.

