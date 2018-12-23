Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,154 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.32 million, up from 28,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 53.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 3.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.62 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786.32 million, up from 6.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aldebaran holds 0.22% or 1,440 shares. Alkeon Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,722 shares. California-based Financial Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 58,535 are owned by Braun Stacey Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 609,853 shares. Reilly Finance Lc accumulated 0.14% or 4,596 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 3,815 shares. International Grp Inc Inc reported 175,995 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Inc Ma reported 1,564 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 140,513 were reported by Cadinha And Com Ltd Liability. Telemus Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 3,499 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,841 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corp invested in 74,545 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Franklin Resource has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold 2,049 shares worth $458,976. Murphy James P. also sold $3.29 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, July 23. $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22 million was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. Another trade for 4,163 shares valued at $945,940 was sold by GALANTI RICHARD A. JELINEK W CRAIG sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03M.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Costco Options Trade (NASDAQ:COST) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Retirement Mistake Could Cost You $102,727 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Routing 101: Identifying the Cost of Routing Decisions – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corporate tax breaks cost U.S. schools billions of lost revenue – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Costco (COST) Stock Before Earnings, After Kroger’s Beat? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 18. As per Thursday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 5 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Latest CSX-related fatality, recent derailments highlight safety concerns – Jacksonville Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FedEx (FDX) Picks Raj Subramaniam as New Express Unit CEO – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSX, Triumph Group and FactSet Research Systems – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Must Steer Clear of Trinity (TRN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,563 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc has 636,506 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 0.11% or 6,609 shares in its portfolio. 13,543 were accumulated by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Westwood Holdg, Texas-based fund reported 7,661 shares. Wealthtrust holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% or 37,680 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.24% or 278,972 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.29% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 14,216 shares. Colorado-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.96% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.19% or 183,154 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 339,450 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & owns 3,866 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd holds 108,944 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, January 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, December 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Scotia Capital. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $61 target. The rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital on Friday, January 12 to “Sector Perform”. Scotia Capital maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, March 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 25. UBS maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.