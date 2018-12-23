Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 64.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 14,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, up from 21,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 3.18M shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 39.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,917 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95M, up from 47,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. The insider Barber James J. sold 2,500 shares worth $304,858.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service has $148 highest and $79.0 lowest target. $125.29’s average target is 34.00% above currents $93.5 stock price. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 21. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 22 report. Stephens maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Monday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Company Na holds 50,917 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 0.08% or 11,580 shares. 33,600 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Connors Investor Services Incorporated holds 14,881 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Peavine Limited Com has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 8.45 million shares. Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc, a -based fund reported 14,494 shares. Moreover, Security National Tru has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,554 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability owns 10,371 shares. Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 1,921 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 35,731 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow transports suffer biggest-ever point drop, led FedEx and UPS stock selloffs – MarketWatch” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong start for UPS into peak delivery period – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Reminder: You’re Nearly Out of Time to Order Christmas Gifts Online – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “UPS and FedEx Appear to Be Bargains – GuruFocus.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx’s Management Doesn’t Think Amazon’s a Threat – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,248 shares to 58,491 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 17,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,725 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold KEYS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 155.32 million shares or 2.97% less from 160.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23,014 were reported by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. 6,000 were reported by Poplar Forest Ltd Liability. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 57 shares. 98,371 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 400,244 shares. Stevens Cap Lp has 0.18% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 76,210 shares. 3,276 were reported by Nomura. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications stated it has 192 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 280 shares. Cap Mgmt Corporation Va holds 17,105 shares. New York-based Sandler Mgmt has invested 1.26% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Catalyst Capital Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ariel Limited Com invested in 2.07% or 2.82M shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 1.77M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 1,337 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Keysight Technologies Inc had 49 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 20. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Monday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Thursday, May 31 report. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 9. Goldman Sachs initiated Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Wednesday, February 3 with “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 1 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Wednesday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $40 target. Credit Suisse maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Thursday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 5.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 20,089 shares to 55,551 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 15,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,770 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).