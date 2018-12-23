Country Trust Bank Raised Caterpillar Common (CAT) Position By $744,040; Cintas (CTAS) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 227 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 230 reduced and sold stakes in Cintas Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 66.67 million shares, down from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cintas Corp in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 202 Increased: 147 New Position: 80.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 9.24% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 114,040 shares. Solaris Asset Management Llc owns 5,089 shares or 7.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miura Global Management Llc has 5.1% invested in the company for 140,000 shares. The Washington-based Newfocus Financial Group Llc has invested 4.82% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 130,033 shares.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $16.82 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 18.99 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Country Trust Bank decreased Aecom Technology Corp Common (NYSE:ACM) stake by 528,062 shares to 126 valued at $4,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) stake by 22,193 shares and now owns 64,806 shares. Halliburton Company Common (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 35,051 shares valued at $5.40M was sold by Johnson Denise C. De Lange Bob bought $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, October 26.

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. DZ Bank upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, October 25. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $119 target. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arosa Capital Lp stated it has 1.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Klingenstein Fields & Communications Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 29,946 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.23% or 89,976 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 0.2% or 1.53 million shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore has 85,190 shares for 4.65% of their portfolio. Mariner Wealth Advisors, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,562 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 890 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 26,468 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Valley Advisers Inc owns 2,776 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oarsman Cap Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 3,775 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 635,000 shares. Amer National Insur Company Tx holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 46,785 shares.

