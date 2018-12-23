Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) stake by 35.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc sold 14,203 shares as Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 25,366 shares with $1.55M value, down from 39,569 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd Com now has $49.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 1.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 17,110 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 9.82%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.22 million shares with $58.40M value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $2.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 991,251 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 4.02% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares valued at $3.40M were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 2.57 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. New York-based Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 4.99% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Archford Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chilton Mgmt Limited owns 200,036 shares. Whitnell And Comm owns 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,337 shares. 18,681 are held by Old Financial Bank In. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,360 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 18,882 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,272 shares. Field & Main Bank holds 0.47% or 8,673 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 302,993 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 2.29% or 247,812 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by HSBC. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $76 target in Monday, September 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 22. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold THS shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.17 million shares or 4.15% more from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 524,357 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 88,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,184 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.03% or 12,623 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Sterling Mgmt Llc reported 70,694 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,278 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.04% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.02% or 105,929 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 1,421 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 35,390 shares. 9,338 are held by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. 168,983 are held by Invesco Ltd.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 6.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.02 per share. THS’s profit will be $53.20 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.23% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Gates Industrial Corp Plc stake by 53,564 shares to 2.99 million valued at $58.29 million in 2018Q3. It also upped American Campus Communities Reit I Reit (NYSE:ACC) stake by 146,668 shares and now owns 200,283 shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc was raised too.