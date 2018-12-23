Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp Com (APA) by 24.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 9,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, up from 37,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 9.97M shares traded or 234.05% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 2,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,493 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67 million, up from 14,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (MDY) by 1,614 shares to 15,470 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,681 shares, and cut its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Underhill Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 900 shares. 3,438 were accumulated by First Bancorporation Sioux Falls. Graham Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,202 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,655 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 53,200 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Allen Limited Liability Company holds 5.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 64,056 shares. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 2,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag owns 42,664 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability accumulated 2,114 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,030 are held by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Fairfield Bush And, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,655 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 988,940 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, December 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, April 23. As per Friday, June 9, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $164.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $205 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $285.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Etf (IAU) by 76,030 shares to 117,865 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 19,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,557 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co Com.

Among 34 analysts covering Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), 11 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Apache Corporation had 120 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mitsubishi UFG initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $64 target in Monday, September 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by S&P Research. Jefferies maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Monday, November 6. Jefferies has “Sell” rating and $38.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, November 20 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Friday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $55.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold APA shares while 233 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 340.48 million shares or 2.58% less from 349.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 622 are held by Huntington Natl Bank. Manchester Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc has invested 0.09% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,102 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,357 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) reported 133,112 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru Com accumulated 4,800 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 2,202 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 774 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Architects Inc holds 250 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 35,724 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.02% or 1.23 million shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $547,330 activity. Hoyt Rebecca A had sold 6,111 shares worth $290,163. The insider Ricotta Dominic sold $152,149.