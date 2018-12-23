Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 101,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33 million shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 66.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 74,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,075 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, down from 111,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 495,195 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 214,305 were reported by Synovus Corporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 169,276 shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 357,570 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Frontfour Group Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 360,407 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 700,212 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 12,291 shares. Cls Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). National Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 76,367 shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 148 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 17,647 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 486,357 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 13,062 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 903,265 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, March 17 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 13. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, July 31. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 10. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, May 15 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 4 with “Underweight”. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 22 by Evercore.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 8,207 shares valued at $141,160 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Trezise Scott had sold 53,164 shares worth $1.00M.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 16. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MAR in report on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Thursday, January 14. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Argus Research. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Barclays Capital. Evercore upgraded the shares of MAR in report on Sunday, May 20 to “Buy” rating.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.68 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $106.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 329,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58 million for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Communications has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation invested in 593 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 8,152 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 511,133 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Republic Invest reported 57,694 shares stake. The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 1.51% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Strs Ohio holds 0.21% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 361,384 shares. Johnson Finance holds 50 shares. Putnam Invests owns 8,648 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 2.99 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 56,962 shares stake. Next Financial Gp reported 0.02% stake. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 287,445 shares.