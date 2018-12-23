Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) stake by 34.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 247,044 shares as Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 2.37%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 478,038 shares with $23.63 million value, down from 725,082 last quarter. Bhp Billiton Ltd now has $118.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.59 million shares traded or 48.38% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA JV TO SELL COAL MINE TO SOJITZ CORP. FOR A$100M; 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS ALL MAJOR PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TRACKING TO PLAN; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 16.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,302 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 22,526 shares with $2.04M value, down from 26,828 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $37.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58 million shares traded or 118.45% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Cqs Cayman Lp increased News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 352,183 shares to 602,835 valued at $7.95 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (NYSE:PF) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 52,500 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was raised too.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Gen Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stake by 3,391 shares to 24,003 valued at $4.91 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 5,813 shares and now owns 61,125 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19M for 20.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 106,143 shares. Community Fincl Service Limited Liability Corp has 4,247 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Financial has 0.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 200 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,381 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 3,672 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 0.04% stake. Pitcairn Com invested in 0.05% or 5,205 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited holds 0.12% or 3,600 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 29,130 were accumulated by Coastline Communications. 55,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Com. Hsbc Holdings Plc has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Capstone Investment Advsr Llc reported 1,649 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,077 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Monday, July 16. Rankin Devina A sold $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, December 4. Harris Jeff M sold $2.21 million worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, November 8. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,787 worth of stock or 406 shares. $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C.